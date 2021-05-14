Did You Know The Creator Of ‘Tarzan’ Was A Pocatello Rancher?

I was recently surprised to learn that one of the most famed science fiction writers of all time once lived on his brother's southeast Idaho ranch, as well as gained employment at shops throughout the city. The writer was an Idaho ranch hand, and was involved in a Snake River gold mining operation in the area.

A Chicago-native, turned Pocatello ranch hand, is credited with creating one of the most famous adventure characters to ever come to life in the pages of books, on television and in Hollywood.

Edgar Rice Burroughs is considered one of the most well-known adventure writers to ever have work published. He wrote the books that eventually spawn the character "Tarzan," a fictional man raised by apes in the jungles of Africa. The stories of Tarzan eventually were transformed into a television series, dozens of movies, and ultimately animated films by Disney.

At the age of 28, Burroughs joined his brother on his ranch in Pocatello. Over the next 30 years, he traveled back and forth from Idaho, Chicago and California, after his novels became successful. In the early twentieth century, he worked with his brother dredging gold from the Snake River. Burroughs also worked a short time for the railroad in Oregon.

Burroughs began writing the fiction novels in 1912. Less than 15 years later, Hollywood signed on to bring the character to life on television and film. He was inducted into the Science Fiction Hall of Fame in 2014. The writer is also featured on a website that chronicles famous Idahoans.

