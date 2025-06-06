Is This a Devious Plot?

We can’t blame terrorists. They have bigger targets in mind than Canyon Crest Drive in Twin Falls. We can only partially blame water main breaks. Although in a city only slightly older than a century, what’s up with that?

I’m not saying getting around Twin Falls is the worst. Driving the Interstate through Pocatello gives you the impression that the road is the highway of perpetual construction. The Broadway exit in Boise competes for the same prize.

But I shouldn’t need to detour through Cassia County to get to and from the office! Maybe that’s a slight exaggeration, but some days you get to one detour, turn around, and in a few blocks come upon another.

I'm Told at Least Three Streets May Still be Open

This isn’t a normal construction season, and I haven’t even had chip seal flatten my tires yet, as it does most years. I did hit a crater driving back from a trip to Hagerman, and probably need a realignment.

If I could find an obvious reason for all the highway rehabilitation, as some call it, I would conclude it’s the building boom. New homes and new businesses need water, sewer, and power, unless you’re a survivalist and live off the grid. But aren’t they all in places like Sagle and Custer County?

All I know is that if this continues, we’ll all be reduced to subsistence. Car repairs and detours will bankrupt us and send us into a state of utter despair. I never thought I would look forward to winter and the end of construction season.

