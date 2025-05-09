Get Your Hands Out of My Pockets

If government takes money from your right pocket or left pocket, does it make a difference? I read a story this week about the City of Pocatello losing a grant from the federal government. It was canceled by the Trump White House. This is happening all over the country, and even with some state level grants.

Local governments like grants from larger governments because they can hide the cost of projects.

Think about it, I count some 40,000 to 50,000 communities in America. There are more than 3,200 counties, 50 states, and more than half a dozen territories. All have their hands out and looking to cloud the cost of government.

They Want You Kept in the Dark

I’ve had people in local government tell me a project didn’t cost anything because of the grant. When I press them by reminding them we all pay federal, state, and local taxes, I sometimes get a sheepish look. How dumb do they think we are? If 50,000 governments nationwide are getting grants, then I’m paying a share for all with my taxes, or I’m on the hook for a national debt soon to exceed 40 trillion dollars.

Is getting re-elected to the city council more important than the pending debt collapse?

Talk about people with narrow interests!

They Believe Your Money is Their Money

So many appear to believe they’re entitled to the money. News media portrayals all focus on how many people won’t get a free lunch, or worse, millions are going to die. Does anyone working in a newsroom pay taxes? Then maybe they could at least periodically write a story about their hard-working fellow citizens being fleeced.

People need to know the true cost, and that’s what frightens the government. Exposing the shell game would mean politicians would be forced to tell the truth. Isn’t that a novel idea?