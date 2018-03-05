Did You Know You Can Regrow Lettuce From Stem Bases At Home

I don't even like vegetables and this is exciting to me! My wife bought some Romaine Lettuce a few weeks ago and cut off the base and put it in water. Less than 2 weeks later there is more lettuce growing from the bases?!

I don't know how long it will keep growing before it needs to be planted or if it will ever need to be planted, but it is really cool that it is growing!

Have you ever done this before? Do you have to plant it or can you just pick off leaves as you need them?