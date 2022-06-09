The City of Twin Falls is currently looking for lifeguards to work at Dierkes Lake this summer.

The City of Twin Falls announced that they are looking for individuals interested in becoming lifeguards at Dierkes Lake this summer. Full-time positions are available and the job pays $11-13 per hour depending on experience. Lifeguard certification isn’t required to apply and if you are chosen you will be provided lifeguard training for free.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old and able to work independently to make necessary decisions when needed at the lake. This includes being proactive and watching for dangerous situations and being reactive when dangerous incidents occur. Lifeguards must also have an understanding of personal relationships and how to deal with the public visiting the lake in a positive manner.

Dierkes Lake has lifeguards every day of the week from 11 AM to 8 PM. Apply now if you are interested at the city website and choose Lifeguard - Dierkes Lake from the dropdown menu.

Other jobs available with the city, according to the application form include emergency communication officer, floor supervisor, park seasonal technician, payroll administrator, and permit coordinator.

