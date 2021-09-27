Opinion: Where Was Everyone For Dierkes Lake Clean Up Day?
This past Saturday, I headed out to Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls to collect some garbage, and take a few pictures in the process. I spent time walking the trails, and I don't believe I saw more than a dozen people the entire time I was there.
To those that took time out of their weekends to attend the annual Dierkes Lake Clean Up Day on Saturday (September 25), your efforts were noble. It was a beautiful afternoon, as temperatures were in the upper 70s when I arrived at the parking lot. The first thing I noticed when I got out of my truck was the Twin Falls County Sheriff Search and Rescue trailer.
I proceeded to walk the trails near the parking lot, and found the grounds to be relatively clean. AWOL Adventure Sports had an area set up for kayak rentals, but I didn't see a single kayaker in the water. There was one diver in the water while I was there, and two more taking a break in the picnic area. There was a handful of volunteers carrying trash bags throughout the grounds as well.
I will say, that those who did show up made a difference. The park looked very clean, but I couldn't help but think where are all the people that pack Dierkes Lake on the weekends on a regular basis. I regretted not bringing my kayak, because I would have basically had the waters all to myself.
I want to thank those of you who showed up between 10 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. for the event. Maybe next year's clean up day will be better attended.
What could organizers do in the future to attract more people out to this event?