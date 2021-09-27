Opinion: Where Was Everyone For Dierkes Lake Clean Up Day?

This past Saturday, I headed out to Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls to collect some garbage, and take a few pictures in the process. I spent time walking the trails, and I don't believe I saw more than a dozen people the entire time I was there.

To those that took time out of their weekends to attend the annual Dierkes Lake Clean Up Day on Saturday (September 25), your efforts were noble. It was a beautiful afternoon, as temperatures were in the upper 70s when I arrived at the parking lot. The first thing I noticed when I got out of my truck was the Twin Falls County Sheriff Search and Rescue trailer.

I proceeded to walk the trails near the parking lot, and found the grounds to be relatively clean. AWOL Adventure Sports had an area set up for kayak rentals, but I didn't see a single kayaker in the water. There was one diver in the water while I was there, and two more taking a break in the picnic area. There was a handful of volunteers carrying trash bags throughout the grounds as well.

I will say, that those who did show up made a difference. The park looked very clean, but I couldn't help but think where are all the people that pack Dierkes Lake on the weekends on a regular basis. I regretted not bringing my kayak, because I would have basically had the waters all to myself.

I want to thank those of you who showed up between 10 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. for the event. Maybe next year's clean up day will be better attended.

What could organizers do in the future to attract more people out to this event?

Dierkes Lake Clean Up Day Photos from the Annual Dierkes Lake Clean Up Day in Twin Falls.

