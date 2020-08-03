Dietrich Man Sentenced for Gun Crime

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A convicted Dietrich man will spend more than a year in prison for the illegal possession of a firearm after a recent sentencing. According to U.S. Attorney Bart Davis, 48-year-old Jeremy Dale Sortor, was given a 15 month federal prison sentence for the crime after he pleaded guilty in December 2019.

Sortor had a prior conviction for felony sex and stalking charges. He will have to pay a $750 fine and serve three years of supervised release once he is out of prison.

Court records say in July 2018, he was seen with a firearm at a time when he was on parole for felony stalking. In August of that year Idaho Department of Correction parole officers found two firearms at Sortor's home and ammunition in his pocket.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Idaho Department of Correction investigated the case.