Boise Man Sentenced for Healthcare Fraud and Identity Theft

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Boise man will spend more than three years behind federal prison bars for health care fraud and aggravated identity theft.

U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announced 38-year-old Scott Alexander Laney was sentenced to federal prison following his October 5, 20020 bench trial and conviction. Laney was accused of setting up fraudulent accounts centered around urine drug samples as a sales representative for two national companies that performed the laboratory testing. Laney had developed a scheme to defraud Medicare and Idaho Medicaid on payments for the urine drug screenings, according to Davis. Laney used the names of nurse practitioners on the fraudulent claims causing the fraudulent claims to be made without proper medical authorization or medical need.

As a result, the judge ordered Laney to pay back in restitution $29,795, as well as a fine of $2,500. He will also be required to serve three years of supervised release.

