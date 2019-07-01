Disc Golf Tournament Coming To Magic Mountain

There is always a great reason to head into the South Hills. You could go to camp, hike, just drive and take in the beauty, and you can now get in a game of disc golf. Magic Mountain is still incredibly fun even if there isn't snow covering the ground. They are bringing back the annual Sawtooth Summer Shootout disc golf tournament.

July 13th starting at 8 a.m. at the Magic Mountain Resort lodge you'll get the chance to test your disc golf skills on the mountainside. Register online and choose your skill level to secure your spot. I didn't even know until about three years ago that you could play disc golf on the mountain but this will be the fifth year for the Sawtooth Summer Shootout event.

This weekend they'll be holding a different kind of shootout as the bowhunters take over the mountain for the Magic Mountain 3-D Shoot on Saturday and Sunday, July 6th and 7th.