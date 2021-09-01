Show Off Disc Golf Skills At Soldier Mountain In Fairfield Saturday, September 4th

If you want a chance to win some prizes, play some disc golf and get outside, check out Soldier Mountain this Saturday, September 4th for a test run on a disc golf tournament. If you are looking for more places to play disc golf you may want to attend this tournament.

Soldier Mountain disc golf event

The event is this Saturday, September 4th at Soldier Mountain resort in Fairfield. The event begins at 11 am and will feature two rounds of nine holes. The second round goes from 3 pm until 5 pm. Registration is $30.

What registration gets you

There is a chance to win at least $400 dollars in cash and prizes. Registration also includes lunch, a lift ticket and 3 tickets for the challenge hole.

How teams are split

There will be 3 different divisions: Amateur mixed age 18 and under, amateur mixed 18 and older and pro mixed 18 and up. First place in each division gets a 4 day punch pass to Soldier Mountain and cash, second place gets a one day punch pass and cash and third place will win a t-shirt and cash.

Why you should participate

If you really enjoy disc golf you may want to attend because this is a test run to see if a disc golf course would be viable for the mountain on a permanent basis. The disc golf course will be removed after a few weeks.

