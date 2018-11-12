Do Idahoans Really Not Know When Thanksgiving Is?

This may come as a surprise, but it is almost Thanksgiving! Really, it shouldn't be a surprise because Thanksgiving is the same day every year. You don't need to remember a date just that it falls on the fourth Thursday of November. You don't even need to remember to defrost your turkey anymore. For real, last year we took our turkey from the freezer to the turkey roaster and it was done in about 4 hours.

Centurylink took data from Google searches and found that Idaho is one of many states that doesn't really know when Thanksgiving is. There are 10 states that disproportionately search for 'when is Thanksgiving' and another 10 that search for 'what is Thanksgiving'. You can decide which is worse not to know.