Domino’s Pizza On Addison Ave With Late Night Pickup Now Open

A new Twin Falls Domino's Pizza location is officially open for business. The newest location opened earlier this week.

The new Twin Falls Domino's Pizza, at 1869 Addison Avenue East, has been serving customers since Wednesday and will be delivering to parts of Kimberley as well. Word broke of the new location back in September 2019, after planning and zoning finished with its report.

The new Addison location also allows customers the luxury of phoning orders in ahead of time and picking them up at a delivery window. The window pickup service will also be open late, and people can place orders online as well.

Twin Falls original Dominos location still operates at 532 Washington Street.