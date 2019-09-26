New Domino’s Pizza Drive-Thru Coming To Twin Falls On Addison

Twin Falls Planning and Zoning this week gave the green light for renovations to begin on a building on Addison Avenue East that will soon be another Domino's Pizza location.

The city of Twin Falls is getting a second Domino's Pizza. Preparations are underway at a building that had been for lease at 1863 Addison Avenue East, near Magic Valley Printing and Sips.

I contacted Josh Palmer with city zoning, and he confirmed the building will soon be retrofitted to include a driveup window. The project permit states pick up orders will be offered until 1:00 a.m. The business will have 15 employees working various shifts.

The new location on Addison Avenue has been available for lease for months. There is no projected opening date as of yet. Twin Falls has another Domino's Pizza location presently at 532 Washington Street North.

Domino's Pizza operates more than 6,000 locations across the United States. Store hours for the new location will be 10 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. It is projected the store will handle approximately 400 carry out orders a week, with roughly a quarter of customers using the drive-thru window.

The business permit also states the pickup window will be for orders places ahead of time. Customers will not be able to place food orders in the drive-thru. There will not be an intercom for communication in the pickup lane, so orders will have to be placed by phone or online.

The late night pick up option at the new Domino's Pizza location will no doubt be a popular convenience.