Donnelly Woman Killed in Crash Near McCall

MCCALL, Idaho (KLIX)-State authorities say a 51-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash before noon Saturday south of McCall. Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 11:38 a.m. at the intersection of Norwood Rd and Johsnon Rd where a 71-year-old McCall man in a Dodge pickup struck a GMC Envoy driven by a Donnelly woman. ISP said the woman had not been wearing a seat belt when the GMC spun off the road and was ejected and killed. The driver of the pickup was wearing a seat belt. ISP was helped by the Valley County Sheriff's Office and McCall Police Department. The crash blocked the road for roughly three hours.

