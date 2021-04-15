McCall or Coeur d’Alene? Idaho’s Toughest Tourist Choices

I know this may be considered anathema, but I’ve visited McCall and could’ve been more impressed. I didn’t overnight. Just passing through. I did stop and take several photographs. It was an early July morning and downtown it was very quiet. Now, if you have a place there, I’m sure it’s much more enjoyable. On the other hand, if I wanted a variety of restaurants and shops, Coeur d’Alene would offer considerably more opportunities.

On the positive side for McCall, if I wanted a much quieter existence, it would be my choice over the larger Coeur d’Alene. But not in winter. I no longer suffer snow well. And if you really want isolation, there are cabin rentals in all sorts of places across Idaho. Many at a better price.

A website called travelawaits.com recommends McCall for a long weekend and at any time of year. You can read the details by clicking here.

I noticed there is a picture included with the story and it recommends kayaking on a warm summer day. It also appears the people in the picture aren’t wearing life vests. On a public waterway it could cost you a stiff fine.

Oh, I just saw on the webpage you can soak at Gold Fork Hot Springs for only 10 dollars a day. That’s more to my liking but I do worry other tourists would try and paint Goodyear on my sides. Or, if I was getting out of the pool, I fear they would try and cover me in towels and roll me back in!

Maybe summer of 2022.