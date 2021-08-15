Nampa Man Killed in Head-on Crash in McCall

MCCALL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 51-year-old man died in a two-vehicle head-on crash Saturday afternoon in McCall. Thomas German, of Nampa was killed when he crossed the center line in his Toyota Corolla and hit a pickup truck pulling a trailer on Idaho Highway 55 at around 3:16 p.m., according to Idaho State Police.

ISP said German and his passenger had not been wearing seat belts. The occupants of the pickup did have their seat belts on. The crash blocked the highway for about five hours. The Valley County Sheriff's Office, McCall Police Department, McCall Fire Department and Idaho Transportation department assisted with the crash.