Twin Falls Woman Killed in Crash Near McCall

MCCALL, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash, one of them a Twin Falls woman, on Friday near McCall. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded to the crash a little after 1 p.m. on State Highway 55 south of McCall. A 47-year-old man from Boise in a Ford pickup crossed the center line and sideswiped a Ford Explorer sending it into oncoming traffic and collided with a Subaru Crosstrek driven by a 28-year-old Twin Falls woman who was killed. ISP said a 70-year-old Cascade woman driving the Ford was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries. ISP said the Twin Falls woman had not been wearing a seat belt. The highway was blocked for more than three hours. The crash remains under investigation.

