Don’t Panic! Depot Grill In Twin Falls Is TEMPORARILY Closed

I saw a few people panicking on Facebook that Depot Grill is closed. Yes, it is quite unfortunate that the restaurant is closed, but the good news is that it is only temporary. Please don't freak out!

If you head on over to the Depot Grill's Facebook page, they just say that starting today, September 12th, for a remodel. It turns out they are going to be remodeling the kitchen and putting in a new floor. They did not say how long they are going to be closed, but they did say it will be at least one week.

The Depot Grill is a staple in the area. It is one of my favorite places to get breakfast and they are almost always packed full of people. It is sad that they are going to be shut down over the weekend for the remodel. Saturday and Sunday are the best days to go have breakfast with the family in my opinion.

I am incredibly happy that they don't have plans to leave any time soon. In fact, some of the only criticism that I have ever heard about Depot Grill is their floors. Not that they are dirty, it is just an old building and it was a bit outdated flooring. I mean, I don't go there to look at the floors, I go there to eat their delicious food and as long as they are going to be reopening I am happy. And they are. I can wait a week or so. As long as it isn't forever.

There are lots of great alternative breakfast places to frequent until Depot opens back up. Just might want to get there early or expect a little bit of a wait.