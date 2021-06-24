Here we go again. Last week we wrote a story about more than 80 adorable dogs who were rescued from an abandoned home in Kellogg, Idaho. Now we have not one, but two similar stories from here in Southern Idaho. Between the two locations there were dozens of animals rescued from possibly dangerous and unhealthy situations.

More Than Two Dozen Dogs Rescued From 'Deplorable Conditions' In Oasis, Idaho

The Idaho Humane Society just posted about these rescued dogs on their Facebook page. In the post they detail the disgusting conditions the dogs were living in and the overall health of the animals. Pictures of the rescue event show the dogs with matted hair and covered in dirt and feces. The Idaho Humane Society is taking care of these dogs pending further action from local authorities.

13 Recently Rescued Dogs Need Fosters Homes In The Magic Valley

Also on Facebook, A Road To Home Inc. just posted about 13 dogs they recently acquired that are in need of fosters homes asap. They would prefer foster homes in the Magic Valley. If you can take care of a dog or two for a few days, contact them on Facebook to set it up.

If you can't help foster or adopt any of the dogs, or prefer cats, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter is holding a special adoption event with discount adoption fees for adult cats and kittens.

There have been too many stories in the Idaho news lately about mistreatment of animals. Two dogs have been in the news after being shot. One was mistaken as a wolf and the other was abused by humans and shot with different types of guns.

