Idaho Humane Seeks Aid For 33 Dogs Removed From Boise Home

The Idaho Humane Society was called into action recently to come to the aid of a senior couple in Boise who found themselves without the ability to properly care for 36 animals in their home.

The Idaho Humane Society took to social media Monday to thank the Boise Police Department and area animal care officers for assistance in the safe removal of 36 animals from an elderly couple's residence. Of the animals, 32 were Papillions and one was a Labrador Retriever; three birds were also included in the haul.

The animals are all being medically evaluated, bathed, vaccinated, groomed and prepped for future adoption, according to the humane society's website. Its been estimated that it will cost somewhere near $13,000 to provide medical treatment alone for the animals, so the staff has asked the public for any possible donations, which are tax-deductible. To get more information on making a monetary contribution for this cause, you can click here.

Dental work and mass removal on some of the dogs rescued will also come at a hefty price, which again has resulted in the need for public donations. Volunteers and staffers are working tirelessly to get the animals ready for adoption in the coming days. To get more information on how you can help, contact the Idaho Humane Society at 208-342-3508.

Those interested in adopting one of these animals should continue to monitor the Idaho Humane Society's Facebook page.

