Earthquake Shakes Stanley Friday

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled the small community of Stanley, Idaho late Friday evening.

According to the U.S Geological Survey, the earthquake hit at around 11:06 p.m. and the epicenter was about nine miles west of Stanley near Observation Peak. The quake reportedly was felt in parts of the Treasure Valley, mainly around the city of Boise and other areas around the state, including the Wood River Valley, and McCall.

Shake map, USGS

The area has seen a lot of eartquake activity since a 6.5 magnitude earthquake shook the area back March 31, and was felt across much of the state.

Approximate area of earthquake epicenter:

