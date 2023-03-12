Snowmobiler Killed in Avalanche Near Stanley

STANELY, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed in an avalanche Sunday near the small community of Stanley. According to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center (SAV), the individual was riding a snowmobile with two other snowmobilers when an avalanche caught the rider in Stanley Lake Creek drainage of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. The person had been headed up the slope when the avalanche hit and carried them down, burring the rider in more than three feet of snow.

Get our free mobile app

Group of Three Riders Dug Victim Out of Avalanche in 15 minutes

Another group of snowmobilers jumped into action, located the buried rider with a transceiver, dug the person out within 15 minutes and began life-saving measures. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center said the group could not revive the rider. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s friends and family," said the Sawtooth Avalanche Center in a brief statement issued Sunday. At the time of the avalanche the danger was rated at considerable.