STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A culvert installed in the 1960s will be replaced with a bridge on a state highway just west of Stanley later this June. The Idaho Transportation Department announced plans to begin construction of the bridge on State Highway 21 beginning on June 27, and last through the summer. The bridge will replace the aging culvert at Elk Creek that has exceeded its life expectancy, according to ITD Designer Andrew Young.

Along with providing a longer service life the new bridge will also improve fish habitat below it. “When we build the new structure, we will be providing a better natural channel that will be more favorable to fish,” stated Young. “We will also have temporary fish passage in place during construction.” Drivers can expect dealys when traveling through construction as there will only be one lane of travel at a time. A temporary traffic light will manage traffic across the creek crossing.

