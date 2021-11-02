Election Day for Idaho, Where to Vote Nov 2, 2021

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-It is election day across the Gem State with polls opening at 8 a.m. where many will decide their town's new leadership or approve school levies. A variety of issues and candidates are on election ballots across the Magic Valley, with many city council seats up for grabs or challenged. In Twin Falls, there are two open spots with several candidates vying for a seat on the council. In other areas of the Magic Valley, like Buhl, voters will decide on a school supplemental levy. Other school districts will be asking for similar approval. For a look at sample ballots for the area, read THIS story.

If you didn't already vote in the early elections or cast an absentee ballot and are not sure where your polling place is, go to voteidaho.gov where you can plug in your address and look up a polling place.

Remember, in order to vote in Idaho you need to be a registered voter and have a photo ID:

-An Idaho driver’s license or Idaho photo identification card.

-A U.S. passport or Federal photo identification card.

-A tribal photo identification card.

-A current student photo ID, issued by an Idaho high school or post secondary education institution.

-A license to carry a concealed weapon issued by a county sheriff in Idaho.

If you don't have any of those, you can sign what is called a Personal Identification Affidavit.

Again, if you need more information on voting in Idaho, go to voteidaho.gov.

Polls will close at 8 p.m., results will be available an hour after closing.

