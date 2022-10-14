Early Voting for November 2022 Elections Begins Oct 17 in Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Voting for the November 2022, general elections will begin on Monday October 17, in Idaho. Idahoans wanting to hit the polls early and cast a vote can walk into their county clerks offices and vote for their candidate any issues on the ballot. County clerks offices will be open, including the Twin Falls County Clerks Office at County West, Monday allowing citizens to vote. The Twin Falls Clerks Office for walk-in voting will be open from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until November 4, the Friday before the general election. Sample ballots are available on most Idaho county clerks offices website, see list below, or by contacting the offices. Registered voters can also request a mail-in absentee ballot from a clerks office. The person can request by mail, fax, or email to have an absentee ballot mailed to them. However, the absentee ballots must be in to the clerks office no later than 5 p.m. on October 28. Voters must present personal identification when they cast a ballot.
Approved forms of ID include:
U.S. passport with photo
tribal ID card with photo
Idaho driver's license or ID card
student ID with photo (college, high school, university of tech school)
conceal cary license
For more information and hours of availability for early voting contact your county clerks office:
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Gooding
Cassia
Minidoka
Blaine
Camas
Elmore
For more information on Idaho elections go to www.voteidaho.gov