Vote Early for Idaho May Primaries

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idahoans can cast their votes early for the 2022 May Primaries. Early voting opened up on April 25, across the state ahead of the May 17, Primaries that will determine which candidates will get a spot in the November General Elections. Some of the top seats include the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and many state legislative seats. Registered Idaho voters can vote early by walking into their county clerk's office until May 13, a Friday ahead of the Primaries. Twin Falls County Clerk said people can walk into County West between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to cast a vote. The Twin Falls County Clerk's office is on the first floor of County West at 630 Addison Ave West. If you can't show up in person to vote during early voting or are not able to during election day you can request a mail-in absentee ballot from the Twin Falls County Clerk or your local county clerk's office. You must request the absentee ballot by mail, fax, or e-mail and then the ballot is mailed to you. You can pick up a request form from the Twin Falls County Clerk's Office at County West or go to the website: www.twinfallscounty.org.

Use the following links to contact area county clerk's offices:

Jerome County

Gooding County

Cassia County

Minidoka County

Lincoln County

Camas County

Blaine County

