ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-The recent arrest of an Idaho man on sex abuse charges who once lived in northeastern Nevada has authorities there looking for more information on the suspect.

According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, Caldwell Police arrested Mac William Henderson, age 58, on two felony charges of lewd conduct with a child under 16 in December last year. The sheriff's office says Henderson lived in several places in the Elko area in the late 90s until 2003 and want people to come forward with information.

The Caldwell Police allege Henderson sexually assaulted a boy and girl for several years, including having the victims watch pornography. Henderson first denied the allegation during a police interview but later told investigators he had been abusing children since the 70s.

Because of those statements, law enforcement thinks there could be victims from that time period. Henderson has also lived in California and Oregon.

The Elko Sheriff's Office published the addresses where Henderson lived in Nevada hoping to trigger memories of people who may have information. People can call the Elko County Sheriff's Office at 775-738-3421 or the Elko Police Department 775-777-7310.

Addresses where Henderson lived, according to Elko County Sheriff's Office:

670 Dillon Drive Spring Creek, NV 1999-2001

1805 Ruby View Dr. Apt# 44 Elko, NV 1996-2003

299 Douglas St. #4 Elko, NV 1996-2003

755 Washington St. Elko, NV 1996-2003

673 3rd St. Elko, NV 1996-2003