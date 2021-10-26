Elko Juvenile Charged Following Threat of School Shooting

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-A juvenile is facing charges after Elko, Nevada authorities say threats of a school shooting were made on social media Monday. According to the Elko Police Department, a ninth-grader was taken into custody and charged with felonies Monday evening. The Elko Police Department, Elko Sheriff's Office, and Elko County School Resource Officers were made aware of the threat on Elko and Spring Creek high schools Monday evening on on social media. The public was asked to provide any information regarding the threat. Later in the evening, authorities notified the public that the suspect had been located by a school resource officer, local police, and federal law enforcement.

