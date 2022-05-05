Young Woman Killed in Two-vehicle Crash in Elko County

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-A 27-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening south of Elko. According to the Nevada State Police, Haley Storey, originally from Baker City, Oregon, was killed a little after 7 p.m. on the Lamoille Highway when her Volkswagen Golf crossed the centerline as she went around a curve and struck a Ram 5500 service truck. A young juvenile passenger in the back of the Volkswagen received minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The driver of the Ram was not injured. The crash closed the roadway until midnight. The crash remains under investigation.

