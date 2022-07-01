It may be the middle of summer, and the last thing many children and parents are thinking about is school, but the school board in Twin Falls is busy at work as they prepare for the school year this fall. It has been over a month since the tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas and since then more mass shootings have taken place, it seems weekly. While the school board spends every summer looking over their policies and how to improve them, the results in Uvalde have put more of an emphasis on lockdown protocol than normal.

Shooting Protocol at Twin Falls Schools

While the Twin Falls School District looks for ways to improve its school shooting protocols and lockdown methods, the system in place currently is pretty good. I recently spoke with the school district to get a little more insight into their protocol, and without giving away too many details, they informed me that they have a system that is proving to work. For anyone that is looking to enter any Twin Falls school, you must be funneled through the office and front door, and are not allowed into the school without a badge. Anyone without a badge in the school will be escorted out, and the school will go into lockdown immediately until the person is off the premise. This is a great way to monitor any unwanted guests as well as a quick response to protect the students.

What Happens If a Threat is Detected?

For anyone that isn't aware or has just moved to Twin Falls, the school district has a great plan in place. They have a mass communication system set up that will alert all parents about what is happening and keep them updated consistently throughout any threat that may be occurring. As a parent, this doesn't put your mind at ease, but knowing what is happening does help considerably more than not knowing anything. The school practices shooting drills and lockdown drills consistently throughout the school year and make sure students are well prepared if any such situation does occur. Officers are at schools and are available to help prevent an incident.

It is nice to know that the school board wants to keep parents involved as much as possible, have the students prepared, and have a plan in place. For obvious reasons they were not able to tell me their full blueprint but rest assured that they are prepared the best they can be, and continue to search for ways to improve that plan. It may be summer, but the school board is hard at work to protect your children this fall and beyond.

