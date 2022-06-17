Elon Musk Should be Building Idaho’s Proposed Wind Farms

Get our free mobile app

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

Why is it o.k. for wind farms to kill bats, migratory, and protected birds? The question came up this week on Magic Valley This morning on Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX. The government allows a limit on the number of animals killed. Farm operators often exceed the permitted limit and then pay fines. This somehow assuages environmentalists and animal lovers because they believe it’s a necessary trade for what they label renewable energy.

Contrast that with how government regulators treat entrepreneurs and job creators. Elon Musk is being told by the Federal Aviation Administration that if he plans to keep launching his SpaceX rockets from Texas that he first must finish a homework assignment. He needs to write a report on the Mexican and Civil Wars. I’m not making this up!

The Wall Street Journal reports he must also put up interpretive signs in English and Spanish, explaining the wars.

He needs to make a large contribution to the preservation of ocelots. It’s a large cat. He is under orders to provide fishing equipment in the area. Oh, and he needs a biologist on-site to monitor lights during the breeding and hatching season for local birds. Just in case the lights harm the mood of the love-struck birds.

If this is how small business owners are treated, the Journal editors suggest a lot of potential entrepreneurs are simply going to walk away.

Maybe Musk could promise a few solar panels and a turbine or two ringing the Launchpad. It reminds me of a scene from a Monty Python film.



LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita To find the top 20 states with the most new small businesses per capita, Simply Business analyzed the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics from August 2020 to July 2021.