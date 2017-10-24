Tiny Montana Firm Restores Puerto Rico’s Power

A company from Whitefish, Montana is taking over the effort to restore power in Puerto Rico.

A few weeks ago the high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk had jumped into the fray.

According to the Washington Post, on the day a powerful hurricane struck the island last month, the Montana company had just two workers.  Now, it has put together a much larger team.

Some maintain portions of Puerto Rico could be powerless for two years. When the work is complete, the territory’s grid should be state-of-the-art.

