Tiny Montana Firm Restores Puerto Rico’s Power

A company from Whitefish, Montana is taking over the effort to restore power in Puerto Rico.

A few weeks ago the high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk had jumped into the fray.

According to the Washington Post , on the day a powerful hurricane struck the island last month, the Montana company had just two workers. Now, it has put together a much larger team.

A few weeks ago the high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk had jumped into the fray. He had proposed rebuilding the electricity grid with some of his company’s latest wonders. Apparently the tiny firm from Whitefish had a far better idea than the big fish.

Some maintain portions of Puerto Rico could be powerless for two years. When the work is complete, the territory’s grid should be state-of-the-art.