Fish and Game Sets Hunting Seasons for Migratory Birds

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Migratory bird hunters will be happy.

Commissioners with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game recently set rules for the 2018 migratory bird season, which, according to the department, includes ducks, geese, mourning doves, American crow, snipe and coots, and sandhill cranes.

“Most seasons will be very similar to last year,” the department says, “with adjustments of opening dates so they remain on Saturdays.”

Fish and Game’s 2018-19 migratory bird rules booklet will be available in print in July and online sometime prior to that. For hunting dates and affected areas, click here .