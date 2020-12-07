Satellite Train Over Idaho Skies Once More

Bob and Sabrina Harrison spotted them near Rupert. I’ve since heard from friends in Challis who saw the same thing. We’ve been experiencing a long string of crystal clear nights and the result is more and more people are seeing what we’re told are satellite trains. Some of my coworkers and other observers explain these are likely orbiting after launch by Elon Musk and his SpaceX project.

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation is the longer name. People from throughout the western states and many in Idaho have been reporting sightings for months.

The satellites are related to one project. Musk has other grand schemes, including the colonization of Mars (I’m quite happy with my feet planted in Twin Falls but if Mars floats your boat, have at it!)

Much of the current research at SpaceX deals with making the cost of space exploration and travel more affordable. At the moment, a handful of big players, mostly nations, are the only contestants in the game. His firm is working in tandem with the United States as a matter of saving taxpayers a few dimes.

Initial reports about the train of lights caused quite a stir. Some travelers along Route 93 thought Mars was instead coming to pay us a visit. Imagine, being out in the desert and you’ve been driving lonely dark roads for hours and suddenly you see the inexplicable.

It’s the stuff straight out of a Steven Spielberg movie. A friend from my television days was once attending a parade in Connecticut and found himself next to the filmmaker. They had a pleasant conversation and nothing out of this world occurred.