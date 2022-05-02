Mother's day is this coming Sunday, and it is fast approaching. Many will look to buy their moms flowers, jewelry, or something else, but maybe that isn't what your mom should get. With so many different events taking place around Twin Falls and more coming up through the year, maybe what she wants and needs most is some quality time and a day or night out with one of her kids. Here are some of the events happening soon and other places that would be great to take your mom to.

Shoshone At Night for Mother's Day Weekend

ShoshoneFallsAfterDark2021_1 loading...

While a few days before and the day of Mother's Day, a good early gift would be taking your mom to Shoshone at Night. It is taking place this week from Thursday, May 5 to Sunday, May 8. Tickets will go fast so don't hesitate to get them. The event will take place from 8 PM to 11 PM each night, and will be a show your mom is sure to love. More dates are to be added soon, so if you can't go this week, there is still more opportunities coming.

Thunder Down Under for Exciting Mom Gift

Credit: Mike Boening on Unsplash Credit: Mike Boening on Unsplash loading...

If your mom is single or adventurous, then maybe she needs to get a thrill. While it may be a drive or a flight, getting your mom tickets to see Thunder from Down Under in Vegas could be a much-appreciated gift. For those that attended the show last month in Jackpot, maybe you want to go again. Perhaps you missed it and regret not going, and this time your mom could enjoy a mother's day with her child having a fun time in Vegas.

Craft Shows Are a Mom's Happy Place

Credit: Annie Spratt on Unsplash Credit: Annie Spratt on Unsplash loading...

Taking your mom to one of the many craft shows that take place in the Magic Valley is always a good way to go. There is one taking place this Saturday, May 7 from 9 AM until 4 PM. It is a good place to get a gift for your mom, but taking her may mean more and make her even happier for an early gift. Take your mom to the New Roots Vendor Craft Show and spend time browsing with her.

An Afternoon with Mom at Hands-On in Twin or Buhl

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

Instead of buying your mom a gift, kill three birds with one stone by spending time with her, making her one, and buying it for her all at the same time. A day with her at Hands-On in Twin Falls or the location in Buhl could make for a fun afternoon that ends with a hand-painted or made gift for your mom, as well as she can have fun with making her own.

Make Mom Laugh at a Comedy Show

Credit: digitalskillet Credit: digitalskillet loading...

For those that have a mom that loves to laugh, for Mother's Day get her tickets to a comedy show. There are tons of smaller shows in the area, but if you want to take her to more known comedians, Tracy Morgan will be in Idaho this week, so you could take her for an early Mother's Day. If that doesn't work for her or your schedule, you can take her to see David Spade in Boise later this year. Lastly, if neither one of those are your mom's style, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will be in Idaho this September, and you can give her tickets for Mother's Day.

Dance and Sing with Mom at a Concert

Credit: ActionVance on Unsplash Credit: ActionVance on Unsplash loading...

Most people love a good concert to sing and dance at, and some good options are coming soon that would be great gifts for your mom. Brad Paisley will be performing in June, or if you can find tickets, Garth Brooks will be performing in Salt Lake City in June as well. A few other options are coming later in the year, and depending on what kind of music your mom likes, will depend on who you would take her to see.

Relax in a Hot Springs and Pamper your Mom

Banbury's Hot Springs Photo Credit Banbury's Hot Spring loading...

Most moms will agree that the thing they usually want most on Mother's Day is to relax and not have to mom for a day. One of the best ways to do that is to take them to one of the many hot springs in the area. You can take them this weekend, or you can take them down the line, but find a day to spoil your mom with a relaxing day in a natural hot spring in the area.

Enjoy a Sip of Local Wine with your Mom

Credit: Kelsey Knight on Unsplash Credit: Kelsey Knight on Unsplash loading...

The Magic Valley is blessed with a good number of wineries, and if you want to help your mother have a relaxing day without going to a hot spring, then make sure to take her to a winery and sip on a nice glass of wine. Enjoy the weather, sit outside, and sip on some wine as you relax and spend a day with your mom. This is a great way to spend a mother's day and one she will be feeling great after.

Catch a Musical or Show at CSI

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

If your mom is a fan of artistic talents such as musicians or acting, there are always great shows taking place at CSI. Make sure to check out their calendar and see what musical, concert, or show will be happening soon, and purchase your mom some tickets. She will enjoy a night out with her child and seeing a show performed by Twin Falls locals.

Instead of buying your mom flowers that will die, a picture frame or decoration that will sit on a shelf, or jewelry that your mom will rarely wear, spend time with her taking her to do something fun or relaxing. The gifts are nice, but the memories you will share spending a day together or doing something fun will last a lifetime and be something you will cherish as well. Maybe combine some of the above suggestions and do a spa day, followed by a winery and a show that night, or any combination you see fit. Put some thought into it and enjoy a happy Mother's Day with your mom, as well as thank you to all the moms out there.

