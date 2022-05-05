Hard as it is to believe, May is here, and Mother's day is this weekend. It snuck up fast, and if you haven't gotten your mom anything, you are running out of time. There is a ton you can get her or things you can take her to, but spending time with her is the best way to spend Mother's Day. While not everyone will be able to spend the weekend with their mom, plenty is going on this weekend to keep you busy or to take your mom to if you can spend time with her. Here are some of the events taking place this Mother's Day weekend in the Magic Valley.

Thursday, May 5 - Sunday, May 8 - Shoshone After Dark

ShoshoneFallsAfterDark2021_1 loading...

For those looking for something a little different to do this weekend, and to take your mom to something fun, make sure to check out Shoshone After Dark, taking place Thursday through Sunday. Shows will be happening between 8 PM to 11 PM every night of the show, and tickets are on sale now, but going fast. Make sure to get your tickets in advance so you don't miss the show. Lights, music, and waterfalls, sound like a good way to spend an evening.

Saturday, May 8 - New Roots Vendor Craft Show

Credit: Annie Spratt on Unsplash Credit: Annie Spratt on Unsplash loading...

If you are struggling with gift ideas for your mom this year, look no further than the second annual New Roots Vendor craft show. Craft shows are a great way to find local hand-made products that you can't find anywhere else, while also supporting local businesses. Take your mom and spend time with her shopping, or browse yourself for the perfect gift to give her. The show is from 9 AM until 4 PM on Saturday and will be at the Gooding Fairgrounds.

Saturday, May 7 - Mini-Con at the Burley Library

Credit: Kashawn Hernandez on Unsplash Credit: Kashawn Hernandez on Unsplash loading...

Nerds unite this weekend, as Mini-Con is taking place at the Burley Library this Saturday from 10 AM until 2 PM. This will be the first one that the library has put on, and will include games, free comic books, vendors, and more. If you like comic books, superheroes, or graphic art, then this will be an event you won't want to miss. Best of all, it is free as well. There will be an escape room as well.

Sunday, May 8 - Moms and Mimosas

Credit: Briona Baker on Unsplash Credit: Briona Baker on Unsplash loading...

For those that want to have a relaxing afternoon with their mom in a beautiful setting, why not escape to Holesinsky Winery and enjoy Moms and Mimosas. The event will run from 1 PM until 6 PM and all ages are welcome. There will be cupcakes from Sweet T's, cider from Cedar Draw Cidery, and of course wine. You can buy flowers from Sawtooth Floral which will have a pop-up shop there as well. There will be live music, as well as a bounce house and crafts for the kids. Tickets are $20 per person, with kids being free.

Sunday, May 8 - Mother's Day

Credit: evgenyatamanenko Credit: evgenyatamanenko loading...

Don't forget this Sunday is Mother's Day. The main priority you should have this weekend is to spend time with your mom, call her, or remember her. Moms are what make the world work and keep all of us from killing each other. Make sure to appreciate yours on Sunday in a fitting way. Many of us get busy and don't take time to tell our mom we love them enough, so do so on Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

While the weather may not be the best this weekend, don't let that ruin your Mother's Day weekend. There is plenty to do and if we are being honest, what the mom wants, the mom gets this weekend. Enjoy whatever you choose to do and happy Mother's Day to all the moms this weekend in the Magic Valley.

Places To Get Really High Around Twin Falls Since marijuana is still illegal in Idaho, you can’t legally walk down the street and get high, but there's another way to get high around Twin Falls that is much more socially acceptable.