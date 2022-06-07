Summer is here and the warmer weather means it is time to get into swimming shape by eating healthier, as well as it means that farmer's markets are reopening. Idaho has some of the best and most fresh vegetables and fruits, and nothing tastes better than buying them fresh and locally grown. There are multiple options for farmers markets when it comes to the Magic Valley, but there is one in the area that is a little different than the rest if you are willing to make a little bit of a Sunday drive.

Hagerman Farmers Market Open this Summer

Credit: Hagerman Farmers Market

The farmers market in Hagerman started this past Sunday, June 5, and will be open every Sunday from now until September 4. They will be open from 11 AM until 3 PM every Sunday and will have fresh produce, food, wine tasting, and music. That sounds like a normal farmers market, but the one in Hagerman is a little bit different. It is more of a weekly party than just a place to buy fresh food. What is it that makes the market different than others in the area?

Hagerman Farmers Market is a Fun Time

Credit: Anne Preble on Unsplash

Most farmers markets have food, drinks, and music, but not many offer a block party-like environment like this. Hagerman's farmers market will have laser tag from Tag 'Em Up, raffles, vendors selling jewelry, crafts, plants, and much more. There will be mini horse rides and a car show as well. There is something for everyone. You can shop, sip wine, play, and enjoy time as a family.

Make the beautiful drive to Hagerman and enjoy a family day this Sunday. If you can't make it this Sunday, you will have multiple chances throughout the summer. Head on out to the farmers market and bring home some fresh food, other products, and memories of a fun day spent in Hagerman.

