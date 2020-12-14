McDonald’s Offering Free Food Through Its App Now Through Christmas

McDonald's is in the holiday spirit and they're giving away free stuff. Now through Dec. 24, the fast-food giant is featuring iconic holiday characters' favorite menu items and giving them away for free with a $1 minimum purchase.

The only catch is you will need to use the McDonald's mobile app to get the 11 days of daily deals.

Some of the characters include Frosty the Snowman, whose favorite item is, of course, a McFlurry; The Grinch loves the Egg McMuffin; Buddy the Elf digs the Hotcakes; while Frank Costanza is celebrating Festivus with a bakery item freebie.

The daily deal wraps up on Christmas Eve with free chocolate chip cookies in honor of Santa Claus. The company says this particular day's deal will not require a $1 purchase.

"What better way to celebrate and get into the holiday spirit than with free McDonald’s menu favorites for everyone including Rudolph, the Abominable Snow Monster, and yes, even Scrooge,” McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley said in a news release.

Below is the complete list of McDonald's free Daily Deals.