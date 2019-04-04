EPA says cleanup of gas spill near Lochsa River going well

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says the cleanup of a gasoline spill near the Lochsa River in north-central Idaho is going well and could be completed soon.

The Lewiston Tribune reports a tanker truck traveling on U.S. Highway 12 crashed near Powell last week, spilling roughly 1,500 gallons of gasoline into a roadside ditch. Some of the fuel reached a nearby wetlands and beaver pond complex about a mile from the river.

EPA spokesman Bill Dunbar told the newspaper that a vacuum truck was able to suck up much of the spill and contaminated soil and water. Absorbent material is being used to collect the rest of the spilled fuel.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. The driver of the tanker truck, 66-year-old Gary G. Claussen of Missoula, Montana, was treated and released for minor injuries after the accident.