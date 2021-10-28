BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 22-year-old operator of a crane had to be flown to a nearby hospital when another vehicle pulling a fuel trailer failed to stop near Blackfoot Thursday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, the 22-year-old from Rexburg was operating a heavy equipment crane on U.S. Highway 26 at a little after 3 p.m when the driver of a Chevrolet pickup pulling a trailer with 1000 gallons of diesel fuel failed to stop at an intersection. The crane truck hit the fuel trailer, spilled the diesel, and sent the crane operator by air ambulance to a nearby hospital. The 26-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was not injured. The crash blocked traffic on the highway for more than five hours while crews worked to clear and clean the scene. Clean-up of the spilled fuel will continue Friday.

