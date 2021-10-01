Events Around The Magic Valley You Don’t Want To Miss This October

It is officially spooky season! As well as fall and Oktoberfest season. Lots of fun event happen around the Magic Valley in October so we compiled a list of some of the things you definitely don't want to miss this month. Mark your calendars and plan out all the events.

1 Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest It is officially open as of October 1st. Family fund during the day and scary fun at night. If you like fall and Halloween you don't want to miss it.

2 Haunted Mansions of Albion I am pretty sure the Haunted Mansions of Albion are not only scary but for real haunted. Several haunted houses to walk through and the entire campus is full of spooky thrills.

3 The Haunted Swamp Another awesome scary good time. Haunted mazes, ghosts and even a kiddie day. The Haunted Swamp is at 646 S. Park Ave West and all the money goes to Magic Mountain Ski Patrol and more. So a scary good time and a good cause.

4 Oktoberfest in Downtown Twin Falls October 1st and 2nd in Downtown Twin Falls. Lots of food, a beer garden, live music and so much more! Two full days of fun.

5 Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze The straw maze and pumpkin patch are so much fun. Another great family get together.

6 Burley Straw Maze & Pumpkin PAtch This place is so much fun for the family. They have painted straw bales like Toon Squad characters. Plus they have a pumpkin patch. Lots of cool stuff.

7 Lights and Lasers The Lights and Lasers Show is back at Canyon Springs Golf Course this year. It is going to be more like a festival this year with a photo booth, face painting, vendors and even a bar. It is October 8th through October 10th.

8 Trick or Treat on Bish's Street The Halloween event is October 30th at the CSI Expo Center parking lot. Go trick or treating and get all the candy for the kiddos, plenty for parents to steal a few pieces as well.

9 Brake For Breakfast An event to get information out about breast cancer while also giving away free food. It is October 8th on Pole Line starting at 6:30am

10 Ladies Night Out October 14th it is another event to bring awareness to breast cancer. Hosted by Tough Enough to Wear Pink

11 Stricker Ranch after dark A haunted attraction you don't want to miss. Rock Creek Station and the Stricker homesite. This is another place that I am pretty sure if for real haunted.