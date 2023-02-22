Crash Causes Propane Truck to Catch Fire Near Rupert

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck hauling propane caught fire in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning near Rupert forcing some people to evacuate their homes. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened a little before 11 a.m. on State Highway 25 just east of Rupert. An 18-year-old female driver from Dryden, Washington failed to yield at a stop sign and went into the path of the Kenworth truck hauling the propane driven by a 42-year-old driver out of Burley. The impact caused the propane tank to rupture and catch fire.

Area Evacuated Near Propane Truck Crash

ISP and the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office evacuated people living within a one mile radius of the crash as precaution. The East End Fire Department and North Side Fire Department responded to the crash. The highway was blocked for nearly three hours while crews worked to put out the fire and clear the scene. ISP said both drivers had been wearing seat belts and no one was reportedly taken to the hospital. The East End QRU, Emergency Response Ambulance, Idaho Transportation Department, and the Minidoka Highway District also assisted with the crash.