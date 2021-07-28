Events That Need To Become A Thing At Twin Falls City Park

Credit N8

We have a bunch of amazing events at the Twin Falls City Park. I love Ice Cream Fun Day, Western Days, Twin Falls Tonight series, Beer Fest, I mean so many great things. But as a Twin Falls resident, we always want more stuff to do right? So I came up with some events that need to become a thing at Twin Falls City Park.

 

  • 1

    Bacon Fest

    Bacon is delicious! All things bacon in one delicious place would be absolutely epic. Candied bacon, smoky bacon, bacon ice cream, let's do it! Well, not me, I can't cook, but we have some amazing cooks that can make all the bacon. One rule, it has to be Falls Brand.

  • 2

    Chili Cook Off

    This would be absolutely amazing around October or November. Get all the chili with beans, without beans, whatever and finally settle the debate.

  • 3

    Hot Dog Eating Contest

    I mean, we don't have a really really good hot dog place, so let's make up for it by getting a hot dog eating contest. That could be so much fun!

  • 4

    Food Truck Fridays

    We have made this suggestion before, we need to have a food truck Friday once a month where all the food trucks come together for one giant party and all the delicious food. Please!

  • 5

    Bounce House Day

    Oh man a Bounce House festival would be amazing for the kids. Just fill that park full of all the different bounce houses from water ones to enclosed ones. I bet the kids would have a wonderful time!

  • 6

    Nerd Fest

    Have like a mini Comic Con! That would be amazing! Harry Potter, Dungeons and Dragons, LARPing, whatever! Bring all the nerdiness out!

  • 7

    Snow or Ice Sculptures

    Get a bunch of local artistic people together to make a bunch of snow men, igloos, ice sculptures, snow ball fights. Celebrate all things snow!

I know we are missing some so what are you thinking we should bring to Twin Falls City Park

Popular Child Stars From Every Year

Below, Stacker sifted through movie databases, film histories, celebrity biographies and digital archives to compile this list of popular pint-sized actors from 1919 through 2021.

CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back

Filed Under: City Park, fun, Twin Falls
Categories: Events, Lifestyle
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top