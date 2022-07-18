Food Truck Fest in collaboration with Art in the Park is happening this weekend in Downtown Twin Falls. Not only can you check out delicious food, but you can admire some amazing works of art from people all over the area.

Details About Food Truck Fest

Food Truck Fest will be happening at the Twin Falls City Park Downtown on Friday, July 22nd. Food will be served from 11 am to 7 pm, so you can get lunch, second lunch, dinner, and snacks, all day long. You are encouraged to try all the food trucks that are going to be there because they would like you to vote for your favorites.

Food Trucks That Will Be There

If we miss any, please let us know: Tacos El Guey, Creative Cravings, Dazipop, Java Island, Kona Ice, Churrolicious, Porked Out, Mikey's Kettle Corn, and Meat The Skewers. Awards will be given out to the truck that is voted best, and one that has the most artistic display of food. Each truck will offer a free small sample so everyone can vote.

Food Truck Fest As Part Of Art In The Park

Magic Valley Arts Council puts together Twin Falls Art In The Park, which Food Truck Fest is part of. Also going on this weekend is live music, art booths, Kids Art in the Park where children can show off their skills, and more. You can check out all the details, and how you can donate or participate, at their website.

I am so excited to try all these food trucks. Some of them I have never tried, others I have never heard of. So it will be interesting to give them all a try and vote.

Also, this should be something that happens all the time. How do we make this happen?

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.