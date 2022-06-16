The weather is warm, people are out and the events keep on coming as summer gets more into full swing. Father's Day is this weekend, and there is no reason to spend it inside unless Dad is wanting to nap all day. There is no football, the lawn can wait, and it is time to get Dad out of the house and enjoy one or some of the many events taking place this weekend around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. There is even one event that you could go to out of state if you choose. Here are some of the events taking place this Father's Day weekend.

Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18 - Garth Brooks Concert

If you are one of the lucky people that we're able to buy tickets or won them on KEZJ, then don't forget that this weekend is the Garth Brooks concert down in Utah. For those that do not have tickets, you can try to still buy some online through a third-party site. The concert will be at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City and the show starts at 7 PM on both nights. Make sure to double-check your tickets if you are not sure which night you are set to attend. This is also a friendly reminder to book a hotel if you plan on staying the night.

Friday, June 17 - Movie Night

One of the best parts about summers is sitting outside on a nice summer night and watching a movie in the park, at a pool, or even at a drive-in. The Boys and Girls Club of Buhl will be putting on movie nights this summer, beginning this Friday at 9 PM. This week's movie will be 'Encanto.' Make sure to bring your chairs or blanket, drinks, and your favorite snack and enjoy a movie outside with the whole family. There is no cost and you can show up or leave anytime you want. Be courteous to those around you that are trying to enjoy the movie though.

Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 - Duck Donuts Grand Opening

After months of anticipation Duck Donuts is opening this weekend, and what better time than Father's Day? Most dads love donuts, and it is a great way to spoil yours this weekend. The grand opening starts Saturday with the store being open from 8 AM until 5 PM, and the first customer of the day will receive free donuts for a year, plus more goodies. If you can't make it Saturday, they will be open from 8 AM until 5 PM on Sunday as well. There will be donuts, shakes, sundaes, donut breakfast sandwiches, and much more. Stop by this weekend and get dad a delicious treat to celebrate him and a new donut store.

Saturday, June 18 - Pagan Fest

For those that are into the magical world, there is a festival taking place this weekend in Twin Falls that should be a fun time. Pagan Fest will be taking place at City Park in downtown Twin this Saturday from 9 AM until 4 PM. There will be witches, pagans, magical folks, and much more. If you are curious about what a pagan festival is, this is a great time to check it out and take it all in. There will be face painting, games, music, food, drinks, and even a witch's market. It may not be for everyone, but it should be a fun time. Check out Pagan Fest this weekend.

Saturday, June 18 - Burley Kids Market

Many of us have attended farmers' markets or craft shows in the Magic Valley at least once, and this weekend there will be a market taking place, but it is much different than the ones you are used to. This market will be completely run by kids. The Burley Kids Market will be taking place this Saturday from 10 AM until 1 PM at the Oregon Trail Recreation District, located at 1750 Parke Ave in Burley. The market will be run by children aged 5 to 16 and they will be selling products that they have made themselves. Stop by and support these kids and see what treasures and unique items you can purchase.

Saturday, June 18 - Community Engagement and Career Event

For those that are looking for a job or want more information on a job as a first responder, service provider, or working in a government agency, then there is an event this weekend that is perfect for you. A community engagement and career event is taking place this Saturday in Twin Falls City Park from 10 AM until 2 PM. The event will be hosted by the Idaho Department of Labor and there will be food and snacks for all those that attend. This event will let you see the equipment up close, ask questions, learn about career opportunities and find out what these jobs do for the community.

Saturday, June 18 - Dads & Donuts

With Father's Day being this weekend, there is an event that is perfect for dads and their children to attend together and that is Dads & Donuts. The event is taking place at Idaho Artisan Den in Buhl and will be $18 per artist. The event runs from 11 AM until 12 PM and is a great way to spend an afternoon between dad and child or children. Quality time together, memories, a hand-painted gifted, and donuts seem like a great afternoon. Make sure to register in advance as spots are limited.

Sunday, June 19 - Father's Day

In case you are unaware or have lost track of time, Sunday is Father's Day. This is a friendly reminder to get a gift, a card, or make some sort of plan with your dad. Take time to call them, see them, or enjoy time with them if you can. If you are a dad, enjoy your children and the blessings they can be when they want to be. Not everyone is blessed to have children and it is a day for you to appreciate that you do. As much as the day is about dads, it is also about the ones that make them dads. Enjoy a happy Father's Day.

The events continue to pile up through the summer and this weekend is no different. Enjoy a night watching movies, eating, shopping, or spending time with your dad or children. The weather should be warm, so cooling off in a lake or a pool is never a bad idea either. Whatever you decide to do this weekend have fun, be safe, and happy Father's Day to all the dads in the Magic Valley.

