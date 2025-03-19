Ever Have a Seinfeld Moment at an Idaho Doctor’s Office?

Remember the episode of Seinfeld where George plots against his doctor?



Is Anybody Ever on Time?

I’m reminded of that show whenever I pay a visit to my doctors. Yes, it’s plural. I’m at an age where I have more than one. I’ve paid visits to both this month, and spent a lot of time staring at walls.

A couple of weeks ago there was a friend waiting ahead of me. The Doctor was late for the appointment, and as my friend finally got the call, he told me he would tell the doctor to speed it up. It didn’t help.

There was a sign on the wall. It said if my appointment was 15 minutes or more late to tell the receptionist. I did. She nodded her head.

Do They Want My Thoughts?

When I finally left my appointment, a text popped up on my phone and asked me to rate my visit. I hadn’t even left the building! When I got home I gave the office high marks, because I respect the doctor and know he’s busy. I keep getting requests every few days to repeat the survey.

There are people who insist the waiting time is a sign of our modern medical system, but I can remember my mom taking me to see our family doctor 60 years ago. There was a lot of time spent looking at the walls. But the reading was better. I got to know all the tales in the Story Bible by the age of five.

There's No Good Reading Material in the Office

Today, it seems the longer the wait the worse the reading material is. Yesterday there wasn’t any. Aside from the diplomas on the wall. Which I read, in between pushing back the curtains and looking out a window while I waited.

I’m happy these people are working to extend my life because I’ve spent quite a bit of my time counting leaves on potted plants and lines on the wallpaper.

