Western Days is coming up quickly. The three-day event is a local favorite and this year is definitely not going to disappoint. If you are looking forward to it, or you have never been to it before, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Date And Times Of Western Days

Western Days is going to start Friday, June 3rd, and run through Sunday, June 5th. It begins at noon on Friday and events go on until 9 pm. On Saturday, it begins at 9 am and events go until 9 pm, then Sunday events run from 10 am to 7 pm. The Twin Falls City Park will be hosting the events.

Fun Stuff You Can Do At Western Days

On Friday, you can check out the vendors, the beer garden opens at noon, and you can check out the bounce houses with the kiddos. There will be an opening ceremony at 5 pm on Friday.

Saturday, the parade starts at 9 am on Blue Lakes and Falls Ave. The parade will take the right onto Shoshone Street at 5 points and the parade ends at Main. There will also be a car show Saturday, more bounce houses, more beer, and more fun.

Then Sunday starting at 10 am the bounce houses, car show, mini trains, and vendors are back. There will also be an award ceremony at 12:15 pm.

Live Music At Western Days

There is going to be a ton of live music including Eli Howard & The Greater Good, EllieMae, Gary and Cindy Braun, Cliftonite Acoustic, Ella/Kaden Madden, Cliff Miller, Jesse Dayne & the Sagebrush Drifters, Copperhead, The Lowdown Drifters, and Cody Canada and The Departed.

More Information About Things To Do

The beer garden is brought to you by Koto and the Bounce Houses are part of Parties for Rent. The local commercial vendors are always a ton of fun to check out and it is amazing to see the different talents people in the community have. Mini Trains are always a ton of fun to check out as well. You can always get more information on their website or on their Facebook page. It is definitely going to be a good time.

