Western Days 2019 Parade Route and Road Closures

The 37th annual Western Days Parade is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday (June 1st). It’s one of Twin Falls’ best annual parades but also brings with it many closed roads both before and after the parade.

Here is the parade route and road closures:

Road Closures

Falls Avenue from Blue Lakes to Harrison Street from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. This area is a staging location for the parade floats.

Addison Avenue will also be closed from Harrison Street to Elm Street from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Blue Lakes Boulevard North from Falls Avenue to Shoshone Street and Addison Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shoshone Street from Addison Avenue to Second Avenue South will be closed from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Also with the downtown construction, Main Avenue between Shoshone and Fairfield is closed. But the sidewalks along those blocks on Main will remain open.

Just about every east or west road that intersects at Blue Lakes from Falls to Five Points at Addison, and all the intersections along Shoshone from five points at Addison to 2nd Ave North will be closed off until the parade is over.



There will also be events happening on Main Street throughout the weekend.