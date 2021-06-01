Excessive Heat Watch In Effect On Thursday In Twin Falls Idaho

Here comes the heat! There is going to be an excessive heat watch in Twin Falls on Thursday. That means temperatures could get to dangerously high levels. The watch lasts pretty much all day Thursday.

The National Weather Service stated that from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. Temperatures could reach triple digit heat. The watch states that people should be aware that significantly high temperatures could result in illness like heat stroke and it could be particularly dangerous if you want to do outdoor activities.

Make sure that you drink plenty of water and you try to keep your pets cool. Dogs feet can burn on concrete and asphalt at those temperatures pretty easy. Children should not run bare foot on anything other than grass as well.

Signs of heat stroke include dizziness, nausea and fainting. In some occasions people can also get severe throbbing headaches, a fever and lack of sweat. People could also get heat exhaustion and symptoms include rapid pulse, stomach and muscle cramps, excessive sweating, fatigue, pale skin and fainting. People should stay hydrated and pay attention to the signs and symptoms in children and elderly especially.

I personally really enjoy the heat but that is because I enjoy getting in the water. If you have a pool and don't have it up and running yet, I would suggest you get that ready for Thursday. You can also go to the Twin Falls Public Pool, the bubble is officially off it as well. Most of all stay safe.

