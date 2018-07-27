Idaho Power: Stay Away from Pool at Thousand Springs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho Power Company is warning visitors to their Thousand Springs Plant near Ritter Island to stay away from an inviting pool of crystal clear water. In a video posted to Facebook, see below, warns people that they are trespassing and in harms way if they swim in a pool near the power plant. Many have been sharing their experience at the pool on social media which has become popular as the temperature has warmed, but Idaho Power says people should stay away because water can come falling from above without warning. Idaho Power suggests people visit other areas around the plant to enjoy the clear spring water.

